CME CEO's May exit unrelated to Q1 results: exec

CHICAGO, April 26 (Reuters) - CME Group Inc Chief Executive Craig Donohue’s decision to speed up his exit from the company has “absolutely nothing” to do with the exchange operator’s first-quarter results, Executive Chairman Terrence Duffy said in an interview.

Donohue said on Thursday he will hand the reins to Phupinder Gill by the company’s annual meeting on May 23, more than six months earlier than planned.

The announcement came at the start of a conference call on which analysts grilled CME executives about its lower-than-expected first-quarter profit. Gill is currently CME’s president.

“It has nothing to do with Craig and the current quarterly results - and I am going to be emphatic about this - absolutely nothing,” said Duffy, who will take on the president title and responsibility for the company’s interactions with Congress and regulators as part of the management change.

Duffy repeated his assertion, first made last year, that collapsed brokerage MF Global violated both CME and Commodity Futures Trading Commission rules in its final days.

But he declined to comment on whether its actions could lead to criminal charges, or on any interaction that CME, as MF Global’s first-line regulator, may have had with the Justice Department.

His focus, he said, was to rebuild confidence in futures markets.

“You don’t know what ultimately what will come out, but I think the government and the Congress have given the industry the opportunity to come up with different solutions that they believe will help mitigate any potential MF Globals of the future,” Duffy said.

Asked about CFTC’s probe into CME’s conduct as MF Global’s auditor, he said it was simply what should be expected in the wake of bankruptcy where $1.6 billion of customer funds are still missing.

“The CFTC probe into CME, whatever you want to refer to it as, there’s nothing that I‘m aware of that’s out of the ordinary,” he said.