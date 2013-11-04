FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CME Q3 profits jump amid rise in over-the-counter clearing
November 4, 2013 / 12:55 PM / 4 years ago

CME Q3 profits jump amid rise in over-the-counter clearing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 4 (Reuters) - CME Group Inc, the largest U.S. futures exchange operator, on Monday reported a rise in quarterly profit amid increased demand for over-the-counter clearing.

Net profit at the Chicago-based exchange operator rose to $236.7 million, or 71 cents a share, in the third quarter, from $218 million, or 66 cents a share.

Adjusted earnings were 75 cents a share. Analysts expected 73 cents, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. Revenue rose to $714.6 million from $683.2 million.

Regulators globally have pushed more over-the-counter derivatives into clearinghouses and onto regulated trading venues after problems in the $600 trillion swaps market exacerbated the 2007-2009 financial crisis.

Average daily trading volume at CME Group during the quarter was 12 million contracts, up 11 percent from a year ago, and included 29 percent growth in interest rate volume and 10 percent growth in metals volume, the company said.

