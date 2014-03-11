UK regulator gives CME green light to launch London exchange

LONDON, March 11 (Reuters) - U.S. Exchange Group CME said on Tuesday it had received regulatory approval from Britain’s Financial Conduct Authority for a London-based derivatives exchange.

The Recognised Investment Exchange will launch on April 27 and will list commodity products, the company said in a statement.

CME plans to launch a full suite of foreign exchange futures products on the same date, provided final regulatory approval over certain operational clearing conditions is given, it added.