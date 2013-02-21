FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CFTC charges CME group with disclosing information
February 21, 2013 / 7:31 PM / 5 years ago

CFTC charges CME group with disclosing information

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Feb 21 (Reuters) - The Commodity Futures Trading Commission said on Thursday it had charged CME Group Inc’s New York Mercantile Exchange and two former employees with disclosing non-public information about customer trades.

The complaint alleges that a former employee, William Byrnes, disclosed non-public information about trading and customers to a commodity broker on at least 60 occasions, said the CFTC, the top U.S. derivatives regulator. (Reporting by Douwe Miedema; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)

