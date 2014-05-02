FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CME Group fines Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan for hog trades
May 2, 2014 / 7:15 PM / 3 years ago

CME Group fines Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan for hog trades

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CHICAGO, May 2 (Reuters) - The Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan Board, which manages investments for Canada’s largest single-profession pension plan, violated speculative position limits in CME Group Inc’s lean hog futures market, the exchange-operator said on Friday.

Chicago-based CME fined the board $15,000 and ordered it give up nearly $18,000 in profits for exceeding position limits on two dates in March 2013, according to a disciplinary notice. The pension plan had assets worth almost $141 billion as of Dec. 31.

A board representative could not immediately be reached for comment. (Reporting by Tom Polansek; editing by Peter Galloway)

