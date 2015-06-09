FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CME Group to extend grain futures trading after pit closures
#Market News
June 9, 2015 / 3:32 PM / 2 years ago

CME Group to extend grain futures trading after pit closures

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

CHICAGO, June 9 (Reuters) - CME Group Inc confirmed on Tuesday that it will extend the trading session for grain and oilseed futures by five minutes starting next month as part of a transition to nearly all-electronic futures trading.

CME, owner of the Chicago Board of Trade and other exchanges, is set to close most of its open-outcry futures pits, including those for agricultural products like corn and soybeans, on July 2.

Starting on July 6, the market operator will change the closing time for grain and oilseed futures to 1:20 p.m. CDT (1820 GMT) from 1:15 p.m, according to a notice sent to customers.

The change will keep the futures trading session in line with open-outcry grain options trading, which is set to feature a post-close trading session from 1:15 p.m. to 1:20 p.m. starting on July 6. Open-outcry options trading will continue after open-outcry futures trading ends.

As part of the transition to electronic futures trading, CME plans to move floor traders from an area that currently houses grain pits to a neighboring floor with pits for financial markets.

CME has finished allocating new trading booths to customers who requested them as part of the move, according to the customer notice. Open-outcry futures traders who requested booth space were grouped together based on the products they trade in areas of the financial trading floor that have been designated for electronic trading, the notice said. (Reporting by Tom Polansek; Editing by Paul Simao)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
