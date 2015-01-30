FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
GFI Group shareholders reject proposed CME Group takeover
Sections
Featured
St. Louis protest turns violent
st. louis
St. Louis protest turns violent
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
Markets
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 30, 2015 / 10:46 PM / 3 years ago

GFI Group shareholders reject proposed CME Group takeover

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CHICAGO, Jan 30 (Reuters) - GFI Group Inc shareholders on Friday rejected a proposed takeover by CME Group Inc, forcing the companies to terminate a merger agreement, according to the companies.

CME Group, the world’s largest futures exchange operator, for months has been locked in a bidding war for derivatives broker GFI Group with inter-dealer broker BGC Partners Inc .

CME Group first agreed to acquire GFI Group last July for a total of around $820 million. In September, BGC Partners topped CME Group’s initial offer in a hostile bid.

CME Group had pursued GFI Group to acquire two GFI units that would allow it to expand its reach in the European energy and global foreign exchange markets.

GFI Group’s stock price has climbed 80 percent since the day before CME announced its takeover offer in July. CME Group shares have advanced about 15 percent over the same period, while BGC Partners’ shares are down slightly. (Reporting by Tom Polansek; Editing by Dan Grebler)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.