CME says 21-hour grain cycle will start no later than June 4
May 17, 2012 / 3:15 PM / in 5 years

CME says 21-hour grain cycle will start no later than June 4

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CHICAGO, May 17 (Reuters) - CME Group said on Thursday its
revised plan to expand electronic trading for grain futures and
options to 21 hours a day will take effect no later than June 4.	
    CME, which owns the Chicago Board of Trade, said it was
working with the Commodity Futures Trading Commission to
implement the new hours as soon as possible. 	
    The CFTC has said it will perform a required 10-business-day
review of the change.	
    CME revised its plan to increase the grain cycle to 21 hours
a day from its original plan of 22 hours a day in response to
criticism from U.S. grain groups, confirming a Reuters report.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
