CME gauges support for longer open-outcry grain cycle

* CME seeks feedback after expanding electronic trading * Floor traders want open-outcry pits to open earlier * Earlier start seen important for crop report days By Tom Polansek and Sam Nelson CHICAGO, May 22 (Reuters) - CME Group, fresh off increasing electronic trading hours for grain futures and options, has asked for feedback about longer hours for open-outcry trading, floor traders said on Tuesday. The massive exchange operator reached out to market participants following complaints from floor traders that the longer electronic cycle will steal volume away from traditional open-outcry pits, particularly on days when the U.S. government issues monthly crop reports, traders said. A grain trader said a CME official called him on Monday "soliciting opinions" about a possible earlier start to open outcry trading. CME officials were set to meet with floor traders about the issue on Wednesday, traders said. A CME spokesman said the exchange does not "comment on rumors or speculation in the marketplace." CME, owner of the Chicago Board of Trade, on Monday expanded its electronic grain cycle to 21 hours per session from 17 hours after rival IntercontinentalExchange launched look-alike, electronically-traded grain and soy contracts last week on a 22-hour basis. Some traders are pushing CME to start open-outcry trading for grain options and futures at 7:20 a.m. Central, instead of the current 9:30 a.m. Central, so that the pits are open when the U.S. Department of Agriculture issues reports at 7:30 a.m Central. A 7:20 a.m. starting time for grains would match the open-outcry starting time for financial products. There is also talk among traders about keeping the pits open until 2 p.m. Central, instead of the current 1:15 p.m. Central, to allow electronic and open-outcry trading to close at the same time. CROP REPORTS IN FOCUS Under CME's newly expanded electronic trading hours, screen trading is open continuously from 5 p.m. Central on Sunday to 2 p.m. Central Monday, and keeps those hours through Friday. Open-outcry trading is open from 9:30 a.m. Central to 1:15 p.m. Central. Formerly, electronic and open-outcry trading were closed from 7:15 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. Central, meaning both were shut when USDA issued crop reports. Floor traders "want to be open when the reports come out" if electronic trading is open, the grain trader said. There have been early discussions among traders about whether pit trading should be open at 7:20 a.m. on every trading day or just on days when USDA issues crop reports. It is particularly important for options pits to be open for USDA reports, traders said, because the majority of volume in options is still executed on the floor. The majority of futures volume is executed electronically. An earlier start time for open-outcry trading would be beneficial for the markets "because you would introduce the pit option trade into the early morning trade, which would provide more liquidity," said Rich Feltes, vice president of research for brokerage R.J. O'Brien. Floor traders are worried that they "are going to be missing out on some of the best volume in the early morning trade" if open-outcry hours are not expanded, he said.