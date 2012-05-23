FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CME: no objection to longer open-outcry grain trading
May 23, 2012 / 11:10 PM / 5 years ago

CME: no objection to longer open-outcry grain trading

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CHICAGO, May 23 (Reuters) - CME Group will expand open-outcry trading hours for its grain markets if floor traders want longer hours, CME Executive Chairman and President Terrence Duffy said on Wednesday.

The exchange operator has contacted market participants about longer hours following complaints from floor traders that the a newly expanded electronic trading cycle will steal volume from traditional open-outcry pits, particularly on days when the U.S. government issues monthly crop reports, traders said.

