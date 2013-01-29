FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CME Group will reduce nearly non-stop grain trading cycle
Sections
Featured
Tesla shares fall on warning of Model 3 bottleneck
Autos
Tesla shares fall on warning of Model 3 bottleneck
Ford revamps China strategy amid e-van push
Energy & Environment
Ford revamps China strategy amid e-van push
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 29, 2013 / 8:36 PM / 5 years ago

CME Group will reduce nearly non-stop grain trading cycle

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CHICAGO, Jan 29 (Reuters) - CME Group said on Tuesday it will reduce the nearly non-stop trading cycle for its U.S. grain and oilseed markets after a backlash against longer hours that were implemented less than a year ago.

CME, which owns the Chicago Board of Trade, said it had not yet determined what the new hours will be.

The exchange operator increased electronic trading hours to 21 hours a day from 17 hours a day in May to fend off competition from rival IntercontinentalExchange.

CME launched a survey last week asking customers whether trading hours should be reduced. It decided to reduce hours before the survey period ends on Thursday.

The shorter hours will need approval from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.