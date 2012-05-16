CME set to dial down plan for expanded grain trading-sources

CHICAGO, May 16 (Reuters) - CME Group, under pressure from top U.S. grain groups, is set to dial down its plan to expand trading hours for grain futures and options to 21 hours a day from 22 hours, trade sources said on Wednesday.

CME, which owns the Chicago Board of Trade, will seek to keep grain and soy markets shut from 2 pm to 5 pm Central Monday to Friday, backing off its plan to close the markets from 4 pm to 6 pm Central, the sources told Reuters.

The markets currently trade for 17 hours a day.

CME had planned to start trading 22 hours a day on Monday. The start date for the increase to 21 hours will likely be delayed, sources said.

CME did not immediately respond to a request for comment.