FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CME set to dial down plan for expanded grain trading-sources
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Harvey Weinstein saga will leave filthy handprints
Breakingviews
Harvey Weinstein saga will leave filthy handprints
Kim Jong Un's summer spot: Where fun meets guns
Kim Jong Un's summer spot: Where fun meets guns
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 16, 2012 / 4:20 PM / 5 years ago

CME set to dial down plan for expanded grain trading-sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CHICAGO, May 16 (Reuters) - CME Group, under pressure from top U.S. grain groups, is set to dial down its plan to expand trading hours for grain futures and options to 21 hours a day from 22 hours, trade sources said on Wednesday.

CME, which owns the Chicago Board of Trade, will seek to keep grain and soy markets shut from 2 pm to 5 pm Central Monday to Friday, backing off its plan to close the markets from 4 pm to 6 pm Central, the sources told Reuters.

The markets currently trade for 17 hours a day.

CME had planned to start trading 22 hours a day on Monday. The start date for the increase to 21 hours will likely be delayed, sources said.

CME did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.