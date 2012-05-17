UPDATE 5-CME seeks to quell grain trade uproar with 21-hour cycle

* Grain cycle set to increase to 21 hours, not 22

* Modification seen as compromise with grain industry

* Change does not address concerns about USDA reports

By Tom Polansek and Alexandra Alper

CHICAGO/WASHINGTON, May 16 (Reuters) - CME Group has pared its plan for nearly around-the-clock grain trading by one hour, aiming to make peace with critics who said the unexpected move to a 22-hour cycle would drive up costs and disrupt business.

In a second embarrassing setback for its plan, the CME submitted to U.S. regulators a revised request for a 21-hour trading cycle on Wednesday, sources familiar with the matter said. The move comes just two weeks after it belatedly sought clearance for a 22-hour day, which is proving one of its most controversial changes in years.

The new submissions mean that the extended hours will not come into effect as planned this Monday, a date that had already been pushed back by one week due to a regulatory hiccup.

The CME hastily unveiled plans to extend the Chicago Board of Trade’s two-part, 17-hour trading day early this month, seeking to defend its turf after rival Intercontinental Exchange said it would launch 22-hour electronic trading in five major grains including corn and wheat.

While the longer hours appealed to many funds and big traders who are eager for greater market access and the opportunity to trade on key government reports, the plan caused an uproar among the CME’s core agricultural constituents, prompting calls for changes or a public-comment period.

Under the modified plan, grain and soy markets will stay shut from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. CDT (1900-2200 GMT), Monday to Friday, instead of 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. CDT, trade sources said, giving dealers an extra hour in the evening to complete back-office operations before the next trading session begins.

Top U.S. grain group the National Grain and Feed Association said it was “very supportive” of the modification, which it had proposed. The group had complained last week that the CME had not given customers adequate time to prepare for the change, and said it could ratchet up costs for grain firms that would have to add personnel or pay employees overtime to work later.

But the change does not address concerns that the expanded hours will increase volatility by keeping grain markets open when monthly U.S. Department of Agriculture crop reports are released early in the morning, when the CBOT is now shut.

ANOTHER DELAY

The modification could delay the start of extended trading at CME by two weeks, as an adjustment in the hours will trigger a fresh 10-business-day review of the plan by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission, a spokesman for the agency said.

The commission’s 10-day review of CME’s original plan for 22-hour trading was set to end on Thursday, he said.

CME has already had to delay the start of extended trading once because it did not submit its initial plan to CFTC in time to meet the originally scheduled start date of May 14.

Meanwhile ICE’s new contracts started off slowly, with about 1,000 corn futures contracts trading on Tuesday, compared with more than 200,000 contracts at CME’s Chicago Board of Trade.

Atlanta-based ICE has declined to comment on CME’s push for an extended trading cycle.

The Kansas City Board of Trade and MGEX, which had also planned to expand trading hours to 22 hours a day in coordination with CME, are now expected to follow CME’s lead in paring back their plans to 21 hours, as both trade on CME’s electronic Globex platform.

MGEX officials huddled in a meeting on Wednesday afternoon to discuss the change.

USDA CONCERNS PERSIST

USDA officials have said they are considering whether to change the timing of the reports, which often cause sharp swings in grain prices.

Futures brokerages and grain groups have predicted traders will step back from the markets to digest USDA reports, which could hurt liquidity and make any price swings more pronounced.

CFTC Commissioner Scott O‘Malia said in an interview that he supported CME’s decision to seek a 21-hour trading day but understood the liquidity concerns.

O‘Malia said he asked CFTC staff on Monday to conduct a robust economic analysis, starting with ICE, to determine how the extended day would affect the volume, pricing, and liquidity in the grain market.

“We want our markets to remain competitive but we also want to make sure we are getting good liquidity, good price formation,” he said. “We need to do this with our eyes wide open and make sure there aren’t problems.”