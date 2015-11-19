FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
In latest challenge to LME, CME plans Japan aluminium premium contract
November 19, 2015 / 2:47 AM / 2 years ago

In latest challenge to LME, CME plans Japan aluminium premium contract

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, Nov 19 (Reuters) - CME Group said on Thursday it will launch a Japanese aluminium premium contract next month, the latest move by the world’s largest futures market operator to challenge the London Metal Exchange’s global dominance in base metals trading.

In a statement, the Chicago-based exchange said it will list the new 25-tonne contract on its Globex electronic trading platform, and will clear through ClearPort, with trading starting on Dec. 7.

It will be cash settled against Platts’ daily assessment of the premium, it said. (Reporting by Josephine Mason; Editing by Richard Pullin)

