CME says plans to launch London-based cocoa contract
June 9, 2014 / 1:35 PM / 3 years ago

CME says plans to launch London-based cocoa contract

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, June 9 (Reuters) - The CME Group plans to launch a London-based cocoa contract late this year or early next year, the company’s head of agricultural products, Tim Andriesen, said on Monday.

Andriesen also told reporters in London that CME is considering a partnership with Euronext or its own contract to enter the European wheat futures market.

He added that the company has no plans for a cotton contract in view of industry backing for a planned contract by Intercontinental Exchange. (Reporting by Guz Trompiz, writing by Susan Thomas, editing by David Evans)

