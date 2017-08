CHICAGO, Jan 23 (Reuters) - CME Group Inc said on Monday it will suspend trading in all CME Europe cocoa contracts starting with the May 2017 contact.

The suspensions take effect from the close of trading on Monday, CME said in a notice to customers. The March 2017 contract will remain available for trading and any open interest in that contact will be unaffected, according to the notice. (Reporting by Tom Polansek)