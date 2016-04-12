CME Group says it is preparing to open account at the Fed

SAN FRANCISCO, April 12 (Reuters) - CME Group Inc said on Tuesday it has received notice from the Federal Reserve that it is authorized to open an account at the U.S. central bank, a privilege that in the past has largely been restricted to banks.

Deposits in the account are limited to clearing member proprietary margins, CME said in an advisory. CME is working with the Chicago Fed to open the account and will let members know how much interest it will pay on balances “as we get closer to an account opening date.” (Reporting by Ann Saphir; Editing by Chris Reese)