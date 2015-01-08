CME Group raises transaction fees again

CHICAGO, Jan 8 (Reuters) - CME Group Inc will raise transaction and clearing fees in markets ranging from interest rates to energy and agricultural products next month, increasing costs for traders for the second time in 13 months.

The increases, which take effect on Feb. 1, appear to target traders who do not own memberships at CME’s exchanges, which include the Chicago Mercantile Exchange and Chicago Board of Trade.

The changes, first announced last month, come after a record-breaking year of trading volumes for the world’s largest futures exchange operator.

They also follow a backlash against CME last year from brokers angry over the company’s first fee increases since 2009, which took effect Jan. 1, 2014. Prior to last year, CME had put off fee increases as the Federal Reserve’s extension of near-zero interest rates hurt volumes and reduced a key source of income for brokers: interest on customers’ margin.

The “upcoming price hikes demonstrate pricing power” at CME amid expectations that volumes will remain strong in 2015, Rich Repetto, a principal at Sandler O‘Neill, said in a note on Thursday.

CME appears to be raising costs on open-outcry traders, a move that will likely encourage more electronic trading, Repetto added. He expects the fee increases to be accretive to CME’s earnings.

CME has no financial guidance on the impact that higher fees will have on revenues, a company spokeswoman said. Executives “annually evaluate our fee structure and consider a number of factors when implementing any changes,” she added.

In interest rate products, CME will increase by 5 cents to 59 cents the transaction fees for non-members who electronically trade most U.S. Treasury futures and for non-member open-outcry traders executing most Treasury options transactions.

The clearing fee rate for interest rate futures will increase by 6 cents to 70 cents for non-members.

In agricultural products, a surcharge rate for “exchange for physical” transactions will increase by 10 cents to 85 cents, according to the pricing schedule.

CME’s annual volume rose by 9 percent last year to a record 13.7 million contracts per day, driven by a 19 percent increase in interest rate products.

Interest rate products drive 51 percent of CME’s average daily volume and accounted for an estimated 33 percent of its transaction fees in 2014, Repetto said.

CME is set to report fourth-quarter earnings on Feb. 5. The company on Thursday pushed back the release of results by two days. (Reporting by Tom Polansek; Editing by Marguerita Choy)