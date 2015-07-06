CME Group closes futures pits without extended U.S. review

CHICAGO, July 6 (Reuters) - CME Group Inc ended open-outcry trading in most of its futures markets as planned on Monday as the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission chose not to extend a review of the closures, according to the agency.

A small group of Chicago traders and brokers last month asked the CFTC to open a 90-day review of the planned closure of the pits.

The CME is closing its historic futures pits in Chicago and New York because of dwindling open-outcry volume as the industry increasingly moves toward screen trading. (Reporting by Tom Polansek; Editing by Matthew Lewis)