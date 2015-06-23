FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
RPT-CME Group says futures pit closure delayed until July 6 or later
#Market News
June 23, 2015 / 10:05 PM / 2 years ago

RPT-CME Group says futures pit closure delayed until July 6 or later

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Repeats with no change to text)

CHICAGO, June 23 (Reuters) - CME Group said on Tuesday that it will delay the closure of its open-outcry futures markets by at least one trading day due to a technical revision in its filing with the Commodity Futures Trading Commission.

The final open-outcry session is expected to be on July 6, not July 2 as previously announced, pending the expiration of the regulator’s review period. The CFTC could also delay the pits’ closure by up to 90 days, CME said in a release.

Reporting by Karl Plume; Editing by Phil Berlowitz

