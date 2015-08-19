FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CME Group to launch new pork cutout index
#Market News
August 19, 2015 / 9:24 PM / 2 years ago

CME Group to launch new pork cutout index

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CHICAGO, Aug 19 (Reuters) - The CME Group Inc, the world’s largest livestock futures exchange, effective Aug. 24 will begin publishing a new pork cutout index on its website and through the exchange’s Price Reporting System (PRS), the CME said on Wednesday.

The index issued each day will consist of a five-day moving weighted average price using the daily negotiated trade Free On Board (FOB) plant prices reported by the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s report PK602.

(here)

CME’s pork cutout index will be published alongside its current lean hog index. (Reporting by Theopolis Waters; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)

