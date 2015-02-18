FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-CME lowers margins for natgas, raises gasoline
Sections
Featured
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Great Britain
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
U.S.
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 18, 2015 / 11:10 PM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-CME lowers margins for natgas, raises gasoline

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 18 (Reuters) - CME Group Inc :

* CME lowers Henry Hub Fut (NN) initial margins for specs by 16.9 percent to $880 per contract from $1,059

* CME raises RBOB Gasoline futures (RB) initial margins for specs by 4.2 percent to $5,500 per contract from $5,280

* CME lowers natural gas Henry Hub Future (NG) initial margins for specs by 16.9 percent to $3,520 per contract from $4,235

The rates will be effective after the close of business on Thursday, Feb. 19. (Reporting by Anupam Chatterjee and Arpan Varghese in Bengaluru)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.