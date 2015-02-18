BRIEF-CME lowers margins for natgas, raises gasoline

Feb 18 (Reuters) - CME Group Inc :

* CME lowers Henry Hub Fut (NN) initial margins for specs by 16.9 percent to $880 per contract from $1,059

* CME raises RBOB Gasoline futures (RB) initial margins for specs by 4.2 percent to $5,500 per contract from $5,280

* CME lowers natural gas Henry Hub Future (NG) initial margins for specs by 16.9 percent to $3,520 per contract from $4,235

The rates will be effective after the close of business on Thursday, Feb. 19. (Reporting by Anupam Chatterjee and Arpan Varghese in Bengaluru)