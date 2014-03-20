FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CME Group to launch gold, silver, copper weekly options in April
March 20, 2014 / 6:05 PM / 4 years ago

CME Group to launch gold, silver, copper weekly options in April

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, March 20 (Reuters) - U.S. derivatives exchange operator CME Group Inc said on Thursday it will launch gold, silver, copper weekly option contracts, offering shorter durations than the current monthly options, beginning in April.

CME Group said the new products are based on the popular weekly options in other asset classes such as interest rates and foreign exchange. They also offer participants greater flexibility to trade around economic indicators, the Chicago-based company said. (Reporting by Frank Tang; Editing by Peter Galloway)

