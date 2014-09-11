FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CME appoints Cees Vermaas head of European business
#Market News
September 11, 2014 / 8:15 AM / 3 years ago

CME appoints Cees Vermaas head of European business

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 11 (Reuters) - CME Group Inc, the world’s largest futures market operator, said on Thursday it had appointed Cees Vermaas as managing director and CEO of its London-based derivatives exchange, effective Jan. 1, 2015.

Vermaas’ appointment to CME Europe Limited is subject to regulatory approval by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA).

The company said Vermaas will be responsible for the growth of CME Europe to meet the needs of customers in the European marketplace, following the exchange’s launch in April 2014.

Vermaas previously served as CEO of NYSE Euronext Amsterdam and as a member of the management committee of NYSE Euronext from 2010. (Reporting by Arnab Sen in Bangalore; editing by David Clarke)

