MOVES-CME Group appoints Christopher Fix head of Asia Pacific
March 9, 2015 / 8:20 AM / 3 years ago

MOVES-CME Group appoints Christopher Fix head of Asia Pacific

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 9 (Reuters) - CME Group Inc, operator of the world’s largest futures market, said it appointed Christopher Fix as managing director and head of Asia Pacific.

Fix previously served as chief executive of the Dubai Mercantile Exchange.

At CME, Fix will be responsible for developing benchmark products and services in the region.

Fix, who will be based in Singapore, will report to William Knottenbelt, senior managing director and head of international, CME Group. (Reporting by Shivam Srivastava in Bengaluru; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)

