CME profit rises 22.5 pct on higher trading volumes
October 30, 2014 / 11:11 AM / 3 years ago

CME profit rises 22.5 pct on higher trading volumes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 30 (Reuters) - CME Group Inc, the world’s largest futures market operator, reported a 22.5 percent rise in quarterly profit, helped by strong trading volumes.

Net income attributable to CME rose to $290 million, or 86 cents a share, for the third quarter ended Sept. 30, from $236.7 million, or 71 cents a share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose about 6.7 percent to $762.4 million.

CME, the owner of the Chicago Board of Trade and Chicago Mercantile Exchange, said average daily trading volume rose 12 percent to 13.5 million contracts per day in the quarter. (Reporting by Avik Das in Bangalore and Tom Polansek in Chicago; Editing by Simon Jennings)

