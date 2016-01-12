CME lifts force majeure for most Illinois river soybean shipping stations

Jan 12 (Reuters) - CME Group Inc on Tuesday said force majeure was no longer in effect at a majority of Illinois River soybean shipping stations.

However, the exchange said force majeure conditions continued at some exchange-approved soybean shipping stations that might prevent those facilities from loading.

At those stations, under Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) rules, shippers must arrange for grain to be loaded at an alternative location that is not under force majeure.

The board declared force majeure for all soybean shipping stations until further notice on Jan. 4 because of flooding on the Illinois river. (Reporting by Nithin Prasad in Bengaluru)