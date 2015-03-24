FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CME says no decision yet on EU wheat launch
Sections
Featured
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Reuters Backstory
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Nestle buys majority stake in Blue Bottle Coffee
Business
Nestle buys majority stake in Blue Bottle Coffee
Kaspersky Lab co-founder to testify to Congress
Cyber Risk
Kaspersky Lab co-founder to testify to Congress
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 24, 2015 / 3:15 PM / 2 years ago

CME says no decision yet on EU wheat launch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GENEVA, March 24 (Reuters) - CME Group said on Tuesday it could not yet confirm whether it would launch a European Union wheat contract as it is still to finalise details.

“We have made significant progress and are in the last stages which is signing capacity for delivery,” Eric Hasham, Senior Director Agriculture and Alternative Products at CME Group, told operators during a presentation at the Cereals Europe conference in Geneva.

“Subject to those last stages being completed ... we’ll then be in a position on making a call on whether to launch a contract.”

CME, the world’s largest futures exchange, had been planning to launch its EU wheat futures by the end of April, according to a draft document seen by Reuters.

The U.S. group’s entry into the western European wheat market would be a challenge to Euronext’s regional supremacy in wheat.

Reporting by Sybille de La Hamaide, writing by Gus Trompiz, editing by Michel Rose

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.