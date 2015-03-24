CME says no decision yet on EU wheat launch

GENEVA, March 24 (Reuters) - CME Group said on Tuesday it could not yet confirm whether it would launch a European Union wheat contract as it is still to finalise details.

“We have made significant progress and are in the last stages which is signing capacity for delivery,” Eric Hasham, Senior Director Agriculture and Alternative Products at CME Group, told operators during a presentation at the Cereals Europe conference in Geneva.

“Subject to those last stages being completed ... we’ll then be in a position on making a call on whether to launch a contract.”

CME, the world’s largest futures exchange, had been planning to launch its EU wheat futures by the end of April, according to a draft document seen by Reuters.

The U.S. group’s entry into the western European wheat market would be a challenge to Euronext’s regional supremacy in wheat.