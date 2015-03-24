UPDATE 1-CME says no decision yet on EU wheat contract launch

* Exchange still seeking partners for delivery silos

By Sybille de La Hamaide

GENEVA, March 24 (Reuters) - CME Group said on Tuesday it could not yet confirm whether it would launch a European Union wheat contract, as it cannot guarantee sufficient deliverable capacity after failing to seal deals with local companies.

The Chicago-based group had been planning to launch its EU wheat futures by the end of April, in a challenge to Euronext’s regional supremacy in wheat, according to a draft document seen by Reuters.

“If for whatever reasons the parties that we are speaking to decide not to move forward (...) we would not be making the contract available,” Eric Hasham, Senior Director Agriculture and Alternative Products at CME Group, told operators during a presentation at the Cereals Europe conference in Geneva.

Hasham confirmed that CME is proposing a euro-denominated contract listed in Chicago under U.S. regulations. It would price the contract based on delivery to the port of Rouen, although delivery itself will be set against a number of privately-owned inland silos across the northern half of France.

That is in contrast to Euronext’s port-based delivery model.

Hasham said the U.S. regulator was requesting that CME guarantee it has enough underlying capacity before launching the contract, which he said could amount to four to five firms, around 300,000 to 400,000 tonnes capacity and a dozen stores.

“We are certainly not in a position to do that just yet,” he said.

Hasham said no firm had signed up with CME to be a delivery point yet but he hoped it could happen in the coming weeks.

“The biggest problem is asking people to sign (up to) a different legal system,” he said, noting that the contract will be subject to U.S. regulation.

CME operates the Chicago Board of Trade, a global benchmark for grain prices, including wheat through its Chicago <0#W:> and Kansas <0#KW:> contracts.

In terms of quality, CME’s plan calls wheat with a minimum 10.5 percent protein, minimum 74 kilos a hectolitre for specific weight and minimum 170 seconds for Hagberg falling numbers.

Operators, who had previously welcomed CME’s plans at a time when Euronext was facing criticism over its handling of the wheat market, said the U.S. firm’s difficulties in securing delivery points could threaten the contract altogether.

“It does not look good. Until last month they said they would launch it in April and now they don’t even have a single silo,” one said, adding there was hesitation among French cooperatives to sign with CME. (Reporting by Sybille de La Hamaide, writing by Gus Trompiz, editing by Michel Rose and David Evans)