CME Group profit falls in first quarter

CHICAGO, April 26 (Reuters) - CME Group Inc’s quarterly profit fell from a year earlier, the biggest U.S. futures exchange operator said on Thursday, hurt by a decline in trading volume.

CME reported first-quarter net income of $266.3 million, or $4.02 a share, down from $456.6 million, or $6.83 a share, a year earlier. Analysts had expected per-share earnings of $4.00.

Trading fell 11 percent in the quarter, to an average of 12.3 contracts million a day, helping to push down revenue to $775 million, from $831.6 million a year earlier.