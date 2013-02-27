FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Broadcaster CME cuts cash flow estimates
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
Breakingviews
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 27, 2013 / 12:50 PM / in 5 years

Broadcaster CME cuts cash flow estimates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PRAGUE, Feb 27 (Reuters) - Central European Media Enterprises (CME) made significant downward revisions in its estimates of cash flows from its operations after a lack of recovery in the fourth made the outlook less certain.

CME posted a record $494.2 million net loss for the fourth quarter earlier in the day after taking a non-cash $522.5 million impairment charge.

The broadcaster said in a regulatory filing the impairments included $297.9 million related to goodwill in Bulgaria and the Czech Republic and $180.6 million to fully impair broadcast licenses in Bulgaria, Romania and Slovakia.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.