CME says to launch low-grade iron ore futures
#Market News
November 24, 2014 / 7:21 AM / 3 years ago

CME says to launch low-grade iron ore futures

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Nov 24 (Reuters) - CME Group, the biggest operator of U.S. futures exchanges, said on Monday it would launch trading and clearing of lower grade iron ore futures on Dec. 8.

The new cash-settled contract for 58-percent grade iron ore for delivery to China will add to CME’s current suite of iron ore futures and options, including the 62-percent futures contracts, it said in a statement.

The launch would come ahead of plans by the Singapore Exchange to unveil a similar product early next year.

Each CME contract will have a size of 500 dry metric tonnes, the exchange said. (Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

