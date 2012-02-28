FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CME, RIM to clear Japanese energy OTC products
February 28, 2012

CME, RIM to clear Japanese energy OTC products

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Futures exchange operator CME Group Inc. and Japanese energy information provider RIM Intelligence have signed an agreement to develop clearing services for over-the-counter risk management products used by the Japanese energy industry.

The products will be listed on the U.S.-based NYMEX exchange, which is owned by CME, and cleared through CME Clearport, the two parties said in a statement on Tuesday.

“Partnerships with market-leading pricing organisations like RIM Intelligence are central to CME Group’s strategy of developing regional products and services for customers,” said Gary Morsches, CME’s managing director for energy products.

A CME spokesman declined to comment on the specific products that will be included under the agreement, and said a launch is expected later this year.

RIM assesses prices for various energy products, including crude oil, oil products, liquefied natural gas and petrochemicals.

