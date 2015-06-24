Smart software key to fate of CME options pits as futures closure looms

(For more Reuters coverage of the closing of Chicago's open-outcry futures pits, please see "Chicago Pits: End of an Era," ( here ))

By Christine Stebbins

CHICAGO, June 24 (Reuters) - As the July 6 deadline for closing the century-old Chicago Board of Trade grain futures pits looms, a cloud hangs over the future of the neighboring options pits.

Traders and analysts say they are likely to stay open for at least 18 months and probably longer, while CME Group Inc , which runs them, will not say how long it intends to keep them open. The answer depends in part on how soon developers deem it cost-effective to create the fancy software needed to execute complex options trades on screens.

Trading in the Chicago futures pits, once an icon of world capitalism where raucous traders epitomized “open-outcry” trading as they made and lost fortunes, has fallen to 1 percent of total volume.

But even as the futures pits have lost their edge to Globex, the super-fast but faceless electronic system introduced in 1992, more than 40 percent of CBOT grain options are still traded in the pits. Particularly active are CME eurodollar options, which last year posted nearly 90 percent of their total volume in the pit.

The CME Group, parent of the CBOT, has a rule that it will not shutter a product as long as at least 30 percent of the trading volume is done in the pits.

CME customers say the algorithmic formulas used in screen trading still cannot handle the multi-faceted options trades popular among big hedge funds and commercial clients of the exchange, including grain firms Cargill Inc and Archer Daniels Midland Co.

“I don’t know how they will get done without people. Computers have a hard time understanding the different, multi-legged option strategies,” said Diana Klemme, vice president and director of Atlanta-based Grain Service Corp’s grain division.

CME will eventually have to assess whether savings from closing the options pits outweighs lost revenue if there is no technology in place to replicate human ingenuity and maintain trade in these complex instruments.

“This thing,” said wheat options trader Virginia McGathey, tapping her forehead, “can quickly decide” on complicated options trades. “But try to type all that on the screen. Impossible. That keeps us afloat somewhat.”

The CME said in February it will save $10 million a year when it shuts its futures pits in Chicago and New York. It is keeping options pits open as they “continue to trade actively on both floor and screen” - but closing them could save much more.

“People say if the exchange shuts down options they could probably save another $40 million,” said one Chicago floor trading manager. “I’d say five years was optimistic, 18 months pessimistic,” for their continuance, he added.

COMPLEXITIES

Futures are tricky instruments and options are especially complex. Creating the software that can handle options trading is no easy task.

“In futures it might take one (software) developer to recreate the work of 10 floor traders. But the more you dig into complex options strategies, it ends up taking 10 developers to do the work of one trader,” said Patrick Hickey, head of market structure for Optiver US, a firm that executes most of its trades on the screen.

Futures contracts - agreements to buy or sell something for delivery in the future - are a form of price protection. They allow businesses to offset (or “hedge”) their supplies on hand against adverse price moves. Options take that a step further, providing price insurance.

At the simplest level, traders can buy a call option if they are bullish, expecting prices to rise, or a put option if they are bearish - just easy clicks on a screen.

But today’s multi-legged option strategies - with daunting names like strips, straddles and strangles - involve simultaneously buying and selling calls and puts at set prices as traders factor in shifting price volatility.

The complexity means the investment needed to create software that could execute all options trades is daunting.

The CME is already promoting a new trading channel called RFQ, or Request For Quote, which is targeted at the business handled by the options floor.

If a customer has, for example, a three-legged options position, they can request a quote to execute the trade on the screen. A screen broker, CME hopes, will jump in to make it.

“It’s the Board of Trade’s way of handling the lack of a pit,” says Roy Huckabay, grains analyst at The Linn Group.

So far, CBOT pit brokers say RFQs are still slow and no immediate threat to losing their traditional customers. But many players feel technological advances will eventually make open-outcry options trading obsolete.

Even wheat options trader McGathey, who began as an order clerk at the Chicago Board of Options Exchange in 1975, is resigned to change.

“Who’s to say they don’t put together a program that takes dictation and turns that into words on the screen?” she said. (Editing by Jo Winterbottom and Matthew Lewis)