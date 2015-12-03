FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CME Group beats U.S. lawsuit over special access for speed traders
#Market News
December 3, 2015 / 9:02 PM / 2 years ago

CME Group beats U.S. lawsuit over special access for speed traders

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CHICAGO, Dec 3 (Reuters) - A U.S. judge in Chicago on Thursday dismissed a lawsuit accusing CME Group Inc, the world’s largest futures exchange operator, of selling market data to high-frequency traders and cheating other investors.

Three CME Group customers, who filed the lawsuit last year, failed to allege that they had suffered actual losses on any specific transactions from the company’s policies toward high-frequency traders, the judge said in court documents.

Allegations that CME Group misrepresented the access that high-frequency traders had to data were overly broad, he said.

Reporting by Tom Polansek; Editing by Lisa Shumaker

