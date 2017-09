SINGAPORE, Sept 10 (Reuters) - CME Group said on Thursday it will begin development and clearing of a Japanese liquefied natural gas (LNG) contract later this year, as the world’s biggest importer of the fuel seeks to break a decade-long reliance on oil-linked pricing.

CME Group, the world’s largest futures exchange operator, said it will work together with Japan’s RIM Intelligence on a non-deliverable forward LNG contract. (Reporting By Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen; Editing by Richard Pullin)