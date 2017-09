April 17 (Reuters) - CME Group :

* CME lowers natural gas Henry Hub future (NG) <0#NG:>initial margins for specs by 5 percent to $3,135 per contract from $3,300

* CME lowers RBOB gasoline futures (RB) <0#RB:>initial margins for specs by 12.5 percent to $3,850 per contract from $4,400