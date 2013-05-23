CME vows not to sway membership prices after MF Global sales

CHICAGO, May 22 (Reuters) - CME Group Inc will never influence the price of its memberships, Executive Chairman Terry Duffy said on Wednesday after seats formerly owned by bankrupt broker MF Global Holdings Ltd were sold cheaply.

Membership prices “go up and they go down and that’s the way they’ve done it for a lot of years,” Duffy said at an annual shareholders’ meeting in Chicago.

“We’ve never influenced the price of that and we never will.”

Duffy’s comments were the first from CME Group, the largest U.S. futures exchange operator, since the trustee liquidating MF Global last week sold a collection of memberships for amounts below recent prices.

MF Global, which was among the top brokers at CME Group’s exchanges, went bankrupt in October 2011 after dipping into customer accounts to try to meet margin calls, in violation of industry rules.

A membership owned by MF Global that allows the holder to trade any contract listed at the Chicago Mercantile Exchange sold on May 16 for $350,000 in the private seat market that CME Group runs for members of each of its five futures exchanges.

That was 12 percent lower than a sale made two days earlier and the lowest price since 2006, CME data show.

There are four levels of individual Chicago Mercantile Exchange memberships, with each allowing holders to trade certain products at reduced rates and to gain access to open-outcry trading.

Some membership owners said CME should have bought MF Global’s memberships to avoid hurting prices. CME was MF Global’s front-line regulator prior to the firm’s collapse.

“I‘m a big believer that these memberships are what they are,” Duffy said, adding he was aware that CME had been criticized for not buying the bankrupt broker’s seats.

A spokesman for MF Global’s bankruptcy trustee has declined to comment.