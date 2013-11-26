FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CME sells Nymex building for $200 mln, will lease trading floor
November 26, 2013 / 5:05 PM / 4 years ago

CME sells Nymex building for $200 mln, will lease trading floor

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 26 (Reuters) - CME Group Inc said on Tuesday that it had sold the home of its New York Mercantile Exchange for $200 million and would lease back the trading floor and some office space for a term of 15 years.

Brookfield Office Properties Inc, which bought the 15-story, half-million-square-foot office building, also owns the neighboring Brookfield Place, CME said in a statement. Both buildings are in lower Manhattan.

“CME Group remains committed to our floor-based membership and open outcry trading services in New York, which continue to serve our customers well,” said Kevin Lennon, the company’s managing director of real estate.

Nymex offers trading in futures on oil and metals.

CME last year sold most of its historic Chicago Board of Trade building to a consortium of real estate companies for $151.5 million and leased back the space that houses its grain-trading pits.

Brookfield Place was formerly known as the World Financial Center.

