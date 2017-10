PRAGUE, April 29 (Reuters) - Television broadcaster Central European Media Enterprises (CME) expects a slight drop in 2013 revenue to between $750 million to $770 million, down from $772.1 million posted in 2012, the company said on Monday.

CME also gave guidance for operating income before depreciation and amortization (OIBDA) of $100 million to $120 million after reporting $125.4 million in 2012.