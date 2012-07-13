FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CME Group calls for futures industry reform after PFGBest fraud
July 13, 2012

CME Group calls for futures industry reform after PFGBest fraud

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CHICAGO, July 13 (Reuters) - CME Group said on Friday the futures industry must reevaluate its practice of keeping customer funds with brokerage firms following the disclosure of massive fraud at failed brokerage PFGBest.

“Without question, the current system in which customer funds are held at the firm level must be reevaluated,” CME said in a statement.

A spokeswoman declined additional comment.

CME called for reform after Russell Wasendorf Sr, CEO and founder of PFGBest, was arrested and confessed to a 20-year fraud at his Iowa-based company, saying he duped regulators in a more than $100 million scheme.

