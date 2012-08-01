FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 1, 2012 / 12:35 PM / in 5 years

Broadcaster CME to continue looking at deleveraging options

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PRAGUE, Aug 1 (Reuters) - Broadcaster Central European Media Enterprises’ (CME) said on Wednesday it would continue to look for the best options to deleverage and refinance debt.

CME completed a deleveraging process in July that helped cut debt by $185 million through a deal with shareholder Time Warner, where the U.S. company raised its stake to 49.9 percent 34 percent.

CME also reiterated it targeted positive free cash flow for the year. It ended the first half with negative cash flow of $59.3 million.

