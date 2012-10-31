Broadcaster CME looking at ways to boost liquidity-CEO

PRAGUE, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Central European Media Enterprises (CME) is exploring using new equity financing and asset sales to improve its liquidity, Chief Executive Adrian Sarbu said on Wednesday.

Sarbu said the renegotiation of payment obligations with a number of major suppliers was another option.

“We have been in contact with (49.9 percent owner) Time Warner, regarding its possible participation in a public or private equity offering,” he told a conference call.

“We are also in the early stages of evaluating the potential for asset sales.”

CME earlier on Wednesday cut its revenue and core profit (OIBDA) guidance for 2012, saying it expected a decline in spending in its central and eastern European markets to continue in the fourth quarter.