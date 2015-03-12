FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Broadcaster CME sees positive free cash flow in 2015
March 12, 2015 / 2:50 PM / 3 years ago

Broadcaster CME sees positive free cash flow in 2015

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PRAGUE, March 12 (Reuters) - Broadcaster Central European Media Enterprises (CME) still expects to be free cash flow positive in 2015 but will give more detailed guidance in general after the first quarter, co-Chief Executive Michael Del Nin said on Thursday.

“We will have greater clarity into how we are performing with an additional month of performance under our belts,” he said on an analyst call.

“As relates to free cash flow, what we are willing to say is that we continue to believe that we will be free cash flow positive this year, excluding items not included in OIBDA.”

CME earlier on Thursday posted a fourth-quarter core profit (OIBDA) of $55.1 million to help it top its full-year guidance of $85 million to $95 million.

It has also guided for positive free cash flow this year. CME ended 2014 with negative free cash flow of $94 million.

Reporting by Jason Hovet; Editing by Robert Muller

