Broadcaster CME lowers 2012 OIBDA outlook due to FX
August 1, 2012 / 1:35 PM / 5 years ago

Broadcaster CME lowers 2012 OIBDA outlook due to FX

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PRAGUE, Aug 1 (Reuters) - Broadcaster Central European Media Enterprises reduced its outlook for 2012 core profit (OIBDA) to $150-$160 million due to weaker currencies in its emerging European markets, Chief Executive Adrian Sarbu said on Wednesday.

“Our outlook in local currencies remains unchanged,” he told a conference call. “Due to depreciation of our currencies, our guidance for OIBDA is now between $150-160 million assuming current exchange rates do not change.”

In May, CME said it was comfortable with analysts’ forecasts for OIBDA of $175 million to $180 million, up from $167 million in 2011.

