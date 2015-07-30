FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CME Group earnings rise on increased trading volume
July 30, 2015 / 11:25 AM / 2 years ago

CME Group earnings rise on increased trading volume

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CHICAGO, July 30 (Reuters) - CME Group Inc, the world’s largest futures market operator, on Thursday reported higher quarterly earnings due to increased trading volume.

Net income attributable to Chicago-based CME Group in the quarter ended June 30 was $265 million, or 78 cents a share, compared to $263.8 million, or 79 cents, a year earlier.

Excluding certain real estate taxes and fees, adjusted net income would have been $320 million and adjusted earnings per share would have been 95 cents. That was up from $257.9 million and 77 cents per share a year earlier.

Analysts had expected earnings of 92 cents a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Revenue rose to $820 million from $731.6 million. (Reporting by Tom Polansek)

