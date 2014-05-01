FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CME Group first-quarter earnings rise on increased trading
May 1, 2014 / 11:32 AM / 3 years ago

CME Group first-quarter earnings rise on increased trading

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CHICAGO, May 1 (Reuters) - CME Group Inc, the world’s largest futures market operator, said on Thursday that first-quarter earnings increased 13 percent, meeting Wall Street expectations, on a jump in trading volume.

Net profit rose to $266.8 million, or 79 cents a share, from $235.8 million a year ago, or 71 cents a share. Adjusted earnings were 83 cents a share, which was in line with analysts’ expectations, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Revenue increased to $777.4 million from $718.6 million, topping expectations for $776 million.

Chicago-based CME owns the Chicago Board of Trade, Chicago Mercantile Exchange and other exchanges. (Reporting by Tom Polansek; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)

