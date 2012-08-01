UPDATE 1-Czech broadcaster CME cuts debt as revenue slips

* Cuts debt by $185 mln by July after Time Warner deal

* Q2 revenue down 15 pct, OIBDA 25 pct lower

* Earnings lower than analysts forecasts

PRAGUE, Aug 1 (Reuters) - Central European Media Enterprises (CME) reduced its debt in the second quarter after a cash injection from shareholder Time Warner to help the broadcaster cope with struggling TV markets in emerging Europe where its sales fell 15 percent.

CME said on Wednesday second-quarter core profit (OIBDA) fell 25 percent to $47.1 million, more than analysts expected as the company’s emerging European markets battle recession and companies spend less on television advertising.

Second-quarter revenue fell 15 percent to $211.2 million, below the average estimate of $218.8 in a Reuters poll. Net profit was $4 million, defying expectations for a loss in the volatile bottom line.

CME completed a deleveraging process in July aimed at cutting its debt load through a deal with Time Warner, where the U.S. company raised its stake to 49.9 percent.

CME said it reduced its debt load by $185 million through July.

The company, which runs TV stations in six central and eastern European markets, said advertising spending declined 7 percent in the first six months of the year, but that its production and distribution business grew.

CME will hold a conference call at 1300 GMT to give more details on quarterly results.

Its shares have fallen 18 percent in 2012, underperforming a 2 percent drop for the main Prague index.