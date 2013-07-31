UPDATE 1-Broadcaster CME cuts 2013 outlook after tough first half

* Cuts FY revenue, OIBDA guidance after tough H1

* Second-quarter OIBDA $7.0 mln vs $15.8 mln in poll

* Expects decline in ad spending to reverse in autumn

* Says new pricing strategy gaining traction (Updates with guidance cut, more on outlook, shares)

By Jason Hovet

PRAGUE, July 31 (Reuters) - Central European Media Enterprises (CME) halved its guidance for 2013 core profit as TV advertisers balked at its higher prices.

CME, which operates TV stations in central and eastern Europe, raised prices to help it recover ground in a shrinking ad market while emerging European economies suffer from austerity at home and weaker trade abroad.

The company, 49.9 percent owned by Time Warner, posted an 85 percent drop in operating income before depreciation and amortisation (OIBDA), which came in below expectations at $7.0 million in the second quarter and left it in a first-half loss.

But the broadcaster said advertisers were starting to return and that it secured double-digit percentage price increases for TV ads in the Czech Republic in the first half, and single-digit increases in other countries, including Romania and Slovakia.

“We expect the declining trend of TV advertising spending to reverse in the fall of 2013 building on our pricing initiatives,” said Chief Executive Adrian Sarbu. “We believe the successful execution of our strategy puts the company back on the path to growth in 2014.”

Second-quarter revenue fell by nearly 15 percent to $180.2 million, led by a 40.5 percent decline in the Czech Republic. CME’s closest competitor in the Czech market, Modern Times Group MTG, said sales there rose 47 percent in that period.

After the weaker than expected first half, CME cut its full-year guidance on revenue and core profit, or OIBDA.

It now expects revenue of between $700 million to $720 million and OIBDA at $50 million to $70 million respectively, down from $750 million to $770 million and $100 million to $120 million announced in April. [ID: nL6N0DG306]

Shares in Prague fell more than 3 percent before recovering some losses by the late afternoon.

CME said its pricing policy was already gaining traction in the Czech Republic, which was expected to boost advertising revenue. It said it also expected a rebound in the Czech market when measured by gross rating points and for other markets to follow in 2014.

“This, combined with double digit price increases in the Czech Republic in 2014 compared to 2012, along with additional single digit price increases in our other countries, is expected to result in growth for our advertising revenues,” CME said in a regulatory filing. (Additional reporting by Robert Mueller; Editing by David Cowell and Louise Heavens)