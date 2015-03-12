Broadcaster CME sees Czech TV ad revenue rising in 2015

PRAGUE, March 12 (Reuters) - Central European Media Enterprises expects television advertising revenue in its main market in the Czech Republic and also Slovakia to increase during 2015 but not as strongly as in 2014.

CME also said in a regulatory filing that it expected limited restructuring initiatives in 2015. Restructuring in 2014 and 2013 will bring personnel cost savings of around $40 million in 2015 compared to 2012, CME said.

Earlier on Thursday, CME reported 2014 core profit a touch above its guidance, swinging from a 2013 loss. (Reporting by Jason Hovet; Writing by Robert Muller)